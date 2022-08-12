S. Korea Signs MOU on Healthcare Cooperation with Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

Photo : YONHAP News

The government on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding(MOU) with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to strengthen cooperation in healthcare.Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, who was on a three-day visit to South Korea, signed the MOU, while foreign minister Park Jin and second vice health minister Lee Ki-il signed it on behalf of the government.Under the agreement, the two parties will seek deepened cooperation via private-public partnerships such as the Research Investment for Global Health Technology Fund and a strengthening of South Korea’s and the foundation’s leading roles in the international healthcare sector.The two sides also agreed to work together to help lower- and middle-income countries foster their bio-healthcare experts in tandem with the World Health Organization’s designation of South Korea as a global bio-manufacturing training hub.They will also enhance their joint research and development activities regarding vaccines, diagnostic devices and treatments as a way of contributing to the easing of global health inequalities.