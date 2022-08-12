Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

S. Korea Signs MOU on Healthcare Cooperation with Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

Written: 2022-08-17 09:10:39Updated: 2022-08-17 14:16:39

S. Korea Signs MOU on Healthcare Cooperation with Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

Photo : YONHAP News

The government on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding(MOU) with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to strengthen cooperation in healthcare.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, who was on a three-day visit to South Korea, signed the MOU, while foreign minister Park Jin and second vice health minister Lee Ki-il signed it on behalf of the government.

Under the agreement, the two parties will seek deepened cooperation via private-public partnerships such as the Research Investment for Global Health Technology Fund and a strengthening of South Korea’s and the foundation’s leading roles in the international healthcare sector.

The two sides also agreed to work together to help lower- and middle-income countries foster their bio-healthcare experts in tandem with the World Health Organization’s designation of South Korea as a global bio-manufacturing training hub.

They will also enhance their joint research and development activities regarding vaccines, diagnostic devices and treatments as a way of contributing to the easing of global health inequalities.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >