Rain in Place for Southern Parts, Sweltering Heat to Affect Most Other Regions

Photo : YONHAP News

The latest bout of downpours caused by a stationary front over the Korean Peninsula will continue pelting some southern regions on Wednesday while many other parts of the nation are expected to suffer sweltering heat.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), rainfall triggered by the stationary system will be in store for southern Chungcheong and North Gyeongsang provinces Wednesday morning.The South Jeolla and South Gyeongsang provinces are forecast to have rain until Wednesday afternoon while precipitation will remain in place for Jeju throughout Wednesday night.A round of heavy rain amounting to 30 millimeters per hour may hit Jeju, southern coastal areas of South Gyeongsang Province and eastern parts of Gangwon Province.Many other regions including the Seoul metropolitan area, however, will see hot weather following the end of rainy sessions with daytime highs expected to reach 31 Celsius degrees for most of them. Tropical nights, which occur when the temperature does not fall below 25 degrees between 6:01 p.m. and 9 a.m., are also forecast for those regions.