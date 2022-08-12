Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Daily COVID-19 Cases Hit 18-Week High at 180,803

Written: 2022-08-17 09:43:56Updated: 2022-08-17 10:49:33

Daily COVID-19 Cases Hit 18-Week High at 180,803

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases hit an 18-week high at over 180-thousand on Wednesday as the latest wave of COVID-19 in the nation is well underway. 

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said Wednesday that 180-thousand-803 infections were confirmed throughout the previous day, including 567 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to about 21 million-682-thousand.

The daily tally jumped two-point-one times from a day ago to reach the level unseen since 195-thousand-387 cases on April 13. Compared to a week ago and two weeks earlier, it is one-point-two times and one-point-five times higher, respectively. 

The number of imported cases was also the fifth-highest since the nation reported its first COVID-19 case in January of 2020.

The number of critically ill patients, however, was down by 94 from Tuesday to 469.

The occupancy rate of hospital beds for seriously ill COVID-19 patients nationwide also dropped to 43-point-seven percent, down one-point-eight percentage points from a day earlier.

Forty-two deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 25-thousand-752. The fatality rate remains at zero-point-12 percent.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >