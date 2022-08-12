Menu Content

Culture

'Squid Game' Nabs 2 Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards

Written: 2022-08-17 11:13:25Updated: 2022-08-17 11:42:52



Photo : YONHAP News

Netflix's global megahit drama "Squid Game" nabbed two honors at this year's Hollywood Critics Association(HCA) TV Awards.

The South Korean show was named the winner of the Best International Series award, beating out “Pachinko,” “Acapulco,” “Lupin,” “Money Heist” and “Narcos: Mexico” during the ceremony for streaming productions on Sunday.

The series’ lead actor, Lee Jung-jae, won best actor in a streaming drama series, edging out Hollywood stars such as Gary Oldman and Tom Hiddleston.

The show’s director, Hwang Dong-hyuk, said in a video message that “Squid Game” has set multiple records after overcoming the limits of being a non-English language series since its release over a year ago. He then expressed hope to reunite with fans with the second season of the show.

In receiving his HCA award, actor Lee expressed sincere gratitude, adding that “Squid Game” has brought him great luck.

Attention is being drawn to how the Korean show will fare in the Emmy Awards next month. “Squid Game” has earned 14 nominations for this year’s Emmys, including in the best drama category, becoming the first non-English show to compete for the top prize of the prestigious U.S. broadcasting industry awards.
