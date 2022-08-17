Pres. Yoon: S. Korea Does Not Want Change in N. Korea's Status Quo by Force

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol says providing security guarantees to the North Korean regime is not something the South Korean government can do, adding that his government does not, by any means, want a change in North Korea’s status quo by force.Yoon made the remark on Wednesday during a press conference marking his 100th day in office.He was responding to a question about whether his “bold” initiative for North Korea support presented during his Liberation Day speech includes a plan on proposing government-level talks with the North and how the government will respond if the North asks for security guarantees.Yoon said establishing sustainable peace between the two Koreas is most important, adding that what South Korea can do is welcome a gradual change if it comes as a result of various economic and diplomatic assistance from the South.On inter-Korean talks, Yoon said he has continuously emphasized the need for dialogue with the North since his campaign days. However, he was quick to add that any dialogue, including a summit or working-level talks, must not become a political show, but must be beneficial to the establishment of peace on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeast Asia.