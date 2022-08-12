Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Yoon: Admin.'s Shortcomings to be Thoroughly Analyzed at the People's Level

Written: 2022-08-17 12:10:41Updated: 2022-08-17 15:39:25

Yoon: Admin.'s Shortcomings to be Thoroughly Analyzed at the People's Level

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol says he will thoroughly review the shortcomings of his government identified by the public, while acknowledging the importance of humbly paying attention to public sentiment as reflected in his low approval rating.

At a press conference marking his 100th day in office on Wednesday, Yoon said that while he has not had a chance to determine what caused the decline, he plans to look into problems in policy implementation and communication.

When asked about his thoughts regarding public disapproval over personnel appointments, the president said he will thoroughly verify nominees in the future.

He added, however, that he did not think a staff reshuffle should be made simply to restore his approval rating, but rather aimed strictly at improving the people's livelihoods.

During the press event, Yoon also said the beginning, direction and goals of his administration concern only the well-being of the people, promising all-out efforts to respond to public calls.

The president, meanwhile, declined to comment on former ruling People Power Party leader Lee Jun-seok's recent criticisms directed towards him and his close aides.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >