Post-Vaccination Menstrual Disorders Made Eligible for State Support

Photo : KBS News

Women suffering from menstrual disorders after being vaccinated for COVID-19 could be eligible for state medical support.According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA), an expert panel on vaccination compensation decided on Tuesday to include abnormal uterine bleeding on a list of suspected diseases related to the vaccine.The decision comes after a panel under the National Academy of Medicine of Korea announced that the risks of polymenorrhea and other forms of abnormal uterine bleeding were statistically higher following a COVID-19 vaccination to a degree that indicated a link.Those experiencing such conditions after getting vaccinated will be able to receive up to 50 million won in medical expenses.The expert panel, however, did not fully recognize the causality between the vaccination and relevant symptoms due to a lack of evidence.