Economy

CEO Score: Top Businesses Post Improved Performance in H1 Y/Y

Written: 2022-08-17 13:54:07Updated: 2022-08-17 15:23:27

Photo : YONHAP News

The country's major businesses performed better in the first six months of this year compared to last year.

According to the corporate data research institute CEO Score on Wednesday, a survey of 337 businesses posted sales of one-quadrillion-641-trillion won in the first half, up 27-point-nine percent from a year earlier.

Sales in the petrochemical industry expanded 44-point-four percent to 220-point-three trillion won, while those in IT and electrical appliances jumped 19-point-five percent on-year to 45-point-three trillion won.

The telecommunications sector was the only industry that saw sales decline by one-point-six percent.

Operating profits of the surveyed companies in the January-to-June period stood at 125-point-four trillion won, up seven-point-five percent on-year. The IT and electrical electronics industry posted the biggest jump of 26-point-eight percent.

Sales for Samsung Electronics expanded by the biggest margin of 20-point-one percent to reach nearly 155 trillion won, with operating profits also surging 28-point-six percent on-year.
