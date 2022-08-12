Parties Give Differing Reactions to Yoon's 100th Day Press Conference

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival political parties delivered starkly contrasting reactions to President Yoon Suk Yeol's press conference held to mark his 100th day in office on Wednesday.Ruling People Power Party(PPP) floor leader Kweon Seong-dong welcomed what he described as Yoon's expression of his will to be humbly attentive to public expectations.He said it was very nice to see Yoon explain the administration's efforts toward establishing a principle on diplomatic and security issues, promote livelihood stability measures and share views on improving the nation's economic structure.The main opposition Democratic Party(DP), on the other hand, criticized the press conference, saying it was nothing but self-praise lacking substance.DP spokesperson Jo O-seop said it is the public's objective assessment that the government has failed to achieve anything significant thus far, adding that Yoon has disappointed the public with inadequate excuses regarding calls for a major overhaul within his administration.