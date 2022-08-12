Menu Content

Prosecutors Raid Coast Guard in Probe into 2020 Death of Fisheries Official

Written: 2022-08-17 14:15:47Updated: 2022-08-17 15:18:05

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors raided the headquarters of the Coast Guard as they continue their investigation into allegations that the former Moon Jae-in administration tampered with records related to the death of a fisheries official shot by North Korean soldiers near the western sea border in 2020.

According to the judicial community on Wednesday, the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office began the search and seizure at the Coast Guard headquarters and server storage systems in Incheon.

Around 20 investigators were dispatched to collect electronic files and messenger data from the Coast Guard's security unit that conducted the initial investigation into the incident.

Prosecutors had carried out similar raids at around ten locations the previous day, including residences of former National Intelligence Service(NIS) directors Park Jie-won and Suh Hoon.

The investigation centers around the Coast Guard's reversal of its earlier assertion just a week after the death of the official named Lee Dae-jun that he had been killed while attempting to defect to the North.

Prosecutors are soon expected to summon the former NIS chiefs and other former Moon government officials for questioning.
