Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has succeeded in separating and cultivating the monkeypox virus using samples from the nation's first infected patient.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Wednesday that researchers confirmed the virus' proliferation after injecting samples from the patient into the epithelial kidney cells of an African green monkey.They also demonstrated the separation of the virus through a genetic sequence analysis. The virus was confirmed to be 99-point-87 to 99-point-99 percent similar to the sequencing of the western African virus spreading throughout Europe and North America.The KDCA expects the separated virus analysis to be useful in the nation's development of testing, treatment and vaccination.