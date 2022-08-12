DP Decides to Keep Rule Suspending Party Officers If They Are Indicted

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has decided to keep its rule suspending party officers if they are indicted on criminal charges, settling a major point of contention among factions of the party.DP spokesperson Shin Hyun-young said the party made the decision in a closed-door meeting of its emergency committee on Wednesday.The rule, part of Article 80 of the DP's charter, posits that any party officer indicted on corruption allegations may be suspended from their position.On Tuesday, a DP committee tasked with preparing for the upcoming national convention agreed to revise the clause to suspend officers only if they are sentenced to imprisonment or a heavier punishment.The revision had required approval from the emergency committee.DP members outside the pro-Lee Jae-myung faction expressed suspicion that the revision was aimed at proactively protecting the former presidential candidate, who is on track to win the ongoing race for party chief.Lee’s supporters, however, have argued that leaving the party’s political activities at the mercy of prosecutorial indictment, which some labeled arbitrary and politically charged, would cause serious problems.