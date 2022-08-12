Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Universities to be Able to Raise Semiconductor-Related Admission Quota

Written: 2022-08-17 15:14:09Updated: 2022-08-17 15:31:29

Universities to be Able to Raise Semiconductor-Related Admission Quota

Photo : YONHAP News

Universities will be able to increase their quotas for semiconductor-related departments in line with the education ministry's push to foster talent in high-tech fields.

According to the Ministry of Education on Wednesday, if universities can secure professors in the relevant fields, they will be allowed to expand the admissions quota for students.

Prior to the change in policy, universities were required to meet four conditions before they were permitted to increase their admissions quota, with such regulations pertaining to campus size, buildings, the number of professors and the number of majors related to the semiconductor industry.

In addition to the change in admissions, the ministry announced the abolishment of the rule requiring an annual increase in the retention rate of professors in order to raise the quota, allowing for more flexibility in admissions between related departments.

The changes are expected to take place as early as the first half of next year.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >