Labor Ministry to Focus on Reforming Work Hours, Wage System

Photo : YONHAP News

Labor minister Lee Jeong-sik has declared that he will focus all his efforts on reforming the working hours and wage system that affects the lives of the majority of the people.In a meeting with the chief human relations officers of major conglomerates on Wednesday, Lee said he will protect labor rights and interests by improving systems and practices that do not fit the changing working environment while increasing the competitiveness of companies.Lee explained that while the ministry will continue efforts to reduce actual working hours, which is still high compared to other developed economies, it will also reform the system so that labor and management can make autonomous decisions on working hours according to the diverse demands of each company and sector.Regarding the wage system, he said the ministry will provide companies with information and consultations so that they can create a reasonable and fair wage system.He emphasized that companies will be able to overcome management hardships if they respect labor unions as partners in management and approach them with open communication.Senior officials of Samsung, SK, Hyundai Motor, LG and Lotte were among those present.