Presidential Office Convenes Security Meeting to Check Military Posture

Photo : KBS News

The presidential office checked the military readiness posture on Wednesday, following North Korea’s launch of two cruise missiles earlier in the day.The presidential spokesperson’s office said in a written briefing that National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han held a security meeting attended by officials of the National Security Office at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.Kim was briefed on the launch by the Joint Chiefs of Staff and checked the South Korean military’s preparedness posture, the office added.Participants of the meeting will carefully watch the situation, in consideration of the ongoing preliminary training between South Korea and the U.S. for crisis management, the office said. The full combined Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise begins on Monday.Earlier, South Korean military authorities had said that North Korea is presumed to have launched two cruise missiles westward from the Onchon area in South Pyongan Province early Wednesday morning.This is the 22nd time this year that military authorities have confirmed North Korea’s firing of projectiles, including ballistic missiles. The last announcement of a cruise missile launch by Pyongyang came in January this year.