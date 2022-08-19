Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

US Holds Reserved Stance on N. Korea's Cruise Missile Launch

Written: 2022-08-18 08:12:40Updated: 2022-08-18 09:26:09

US Holds Reserved Stance on N. Korea's Cruise Missile Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. has refrained from commenting on North Korea’s launch of two cruise missiles toward the Yellow Sea on Wednesday.

Asked for a statement on the launch, State Department Press Secretary Ned Price said he has no particular comment before reaffirming that Washington is continuously focused on closely coordinating with allies to realize the ultimate goal of the North’s complete denuclearization.

The State Department apparently opted to take a reserved stance on the North’s latest missile launch as it did not involve ballistic missiles, which the North is banned from launching by the UN Security Council.

Price did, however, cite that Pyongyang’s recent ballistic missile launches were “a clear threat to peace and security in the Indo Pacific and potentially beyond.”

On whether the U.S. will keep its sanctions on the North, Price said Washington “will continue to maintain those sanctions until and unless the underlying conduct, the underlying activity changes and North Korea alters its fundamental approach.”

The press secretary then reiterated that the U.S. strongly supports President Yoon Suk Yeol’s aim to open a path for serious and sustained diplomacy with the North.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >