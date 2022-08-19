Train Ticket Reservations for Chuseok hit 48.3% on 1st Day of Booking

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Railroad Corporation(KORAIL) says the reservation rate of train tickets for this year’s Chuseok holiday on the first day of booking slipped slightly compared to last year.According to the railway operator on Wednesday, the reservation rate of seats on eight rail lines stood at 48-point-three percent on Tuesday, down from last year's 48-point-nine percent and from this year’s lunar New Year holiday rate of 52-point-two percent.Though the first day reservation rate saw a slight decline, the number of seats booked on the first day of reservations grew from last year’s 299-thousand seats to 426-thousand this year.On Tuesday, Korail opened ticket reservations for the KTX, ITX-Saemaeul and Mugunghwa trains that will operate from September 8 to 12.It made all train seats available for the Chuseok holiday for the first time in two years, having only sold window seats from 2020 due the COVID-19 pandemic.As a result, more people are expected to take the train when visiting their hometowns for Chuseok this year.