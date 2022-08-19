Menu Content

Children's Toys Tops List of Products Recalled Last Year

2022-08-18

Children’s toys have topped the list of items that were recalled last year due to safety concerns.

The Korean Agency for Technology and Standards said on Thursday that there were 296 items recalled, some voluntary, as a result of safety inspections it conducted on five-thousand-516 electrical appliances, household items and children’s products last year.

The agency carries out such inspections every year and issues recall orders or recommendations if it finds safety problems.

Children’s toys accounted for the largest percent of the items recalled, continuing the trend seen over the past several years.

The second most-recalled type of products were clothing and shoes for children between three and 13 years old.

The agency also found that toys ranked first among defective products that were subject to crackdowns.
