PPP Interim Chief Apologizes for Party Strife

Photo : YONHAP News

The interim chief of the ruling People Power Party(PPP), Joo Ho-young, has expressed sincere apologies to the public and party members for the party’s internal strife and vowed to pursue the party’s original intentions in service of the people.The five-term lawmaker revealed the stance when he chaired the first meeting of the party’s emergency management committee on Thursday.Joo vowed that the party will think and make decisions from the people’s perspective only and convey public sentiment to the government while promptly addressing any gaps that might emerge between the government and the people's desires.Joo said he will pursue reform and change in order for the PPP to be trusted and loved by the people and vowed to never concern the public again due to party conflicts.The interim chief called on the emergency leadership committee members to make their best efforts to regain the public’s trust and to enable the party’s new leadership to promptly be established.Earlier on Tuesday, the PPP launched the emergency leadership committee led by Joo, automatically depriving suspended chair Lee Jun-seok of his party leadership.The 37-year-old disgraced leader filed a court injunction soon after in response to the party's move to adopt an emergency leadership system.