Yoon to Name Deputy Chief Prosecutor as Head of National Prosecution Office

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday is expected to tap deputy prosecutor general Lee Won-seok as the administration's inaugural chief prosecutor.Citing a key ruling camp source on Wednesday, Yonhap News Agency said that out of the four candidates put forth by a recommendation panel, Lee was reportedly selected by justice minister Han Dong-hoon to be recommended to the president.Others on the shortlist were Yeo Hwan-seop, the head of the Institute of Justice, Kim Hoo-gon, the head of the Seoul High Prosecutors' Office and Lee Doo-bong, the head of the Daejeon High Prosecutors' Office.Another source said the deputy chief prosecutor was preferred as his appointment offered quick stabilization of the office in the wake of a delay in filling the top position.He has been serving as the acting chief prosecutor since former prosecutor general Kim O-su resigned in May.Following the announcement of his nomination, Lee will be subject to a parliamentary confirmation hearing before formally taking office.