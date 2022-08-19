FM Park: Difficult to Talk about Future of Indo-Pacific without China

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Park Jin emphasized that it would be difficult to discuss the future of the Indo-Pacific region overlooking China, a key economic partner engaged in close cooperation with South Korea.At a forum hosted by the Korean Association of International Studies on Wednesday, Park called for practical and strategic communication between the two sides based on a mutual understanding of their differing national interests.Ahead of the 30th anniversary of Seoul and Beijing's diplomatic relations next week, the minister pledged to advance bilateral ties that prioritize mutual respect and promote shared interests.On Seoul-Tokyo relations, Park stated that the government is committed to upholding their 1998 joint declaration on the establishment of a future-oriented partnership that contributes to global peace and prosperity.The minister called North Korea's nuclear and missile threats a pressing security issue that can no longer be cast aside, criticizing the North for refusing Seoul's efforts to pursue denuclearization on the peninsula and for taking the wrong path.Park did, however, leave the door open to unconditional dialogue with the regime.