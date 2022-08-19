Ex-PPP Chief Ramps Up Criticism of Yoon, Accuses Him of Deceit

Photo : YONHAP News

Former ruling People Power Party(PPP) leader Lee Jun-seok ramped up his criticism of President Yoon Suk Yeol, saying both he and the public were deceived by the president.On a KBS radio program on Thursday, Lee talked about the feud between Yoon and himself as they campaigned for the March 9 presidential race, saying he was wrong to expect that they would be able to mend ties after winning the election.Lee highlighted his contribution to the president's election victory, saying people who voted for Yoon would not likely cite his close allies like Rep. Chang Je-won and PPP floor leader Kweon Seong-dong as figures likely to garner voter support.Lee, whose membership was suspended for six months amid allegations of a sexual bribery cover-up, was dismissed from his position as party chair after the PPP launched an emergency steering committee.The disgraced ex-chief has been largely critical of the president and his close aides, accusing them of scheming his removal from party leadership.