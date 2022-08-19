Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

S. Korea to Implement 'Bold Initiative' in Close Cooperation With US

Written: 2022-08-18 13:41:53Updated: 2022-08-18 15:28:11

S. Korea to Implement 'Bold Initiative' in Close Cooperation With US

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Park Jin says South Korea will closely cooperate with the U.S. to implement the government's “bold initiative,” a plan aimed at reengaging North Korea in dialogue.

In a written report submitted to the National Assembly's Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee on Thursday, Park said Seoul will resume denuclearization negotiations through cooperation with Washington and work with the international community to follow through with the initiative.

The new plan, announced by President Yoon Suk Yeol during his Liberation Day speech, includes a large-scale resource and food exchange program that requires an exemption of sanctions imposed on the North by the UN Security Council.

Park added that Seoul will nudge Pyongyang to return to the path of denuclearization through a balanced approach of deterrence, dissuasion and dialogue.

He went on to say, however, that if North Korea ramps up provocations such as conducting a seventh nuclear test, South Korea will seek fresh sanctions against the North in cooperation with the U.S. and Japan.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >