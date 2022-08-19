S. Korea to Implement 'Bold Initiative' in Close Cooperation With US

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Park Jin says South Korea will closely cooperate with the U.S. to implement the government's “bold initiative,” a plan aimed at reengaging North Korea in dialogue.In a written report submitted to the National Assembly's Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee on Thursday, Park said Seoul will resume denuclearization negotiations through cooperation with Washington and work with the international community to follow through with the initiative.The new plan, announced by President Yoon Suk Yeol during his Liberation Day speech, includes a large-scale resource and food exchange program that requires an exemption of sanctions imposed on the North by the UN Security Council.Park added that Seoul will nudge Pyongyang to return to the path of denuclearization through a balanced approach of deterrence, dissuasion and dialogue.He went on to say, however, that if North Korea ramps up provocations such as conducting a seventh nuclear test, South Korea will seek fresh sanctions against the North in cooperation with the U.S. and Japan.