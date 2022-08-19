Fiscal Deficit Expands over 22 Tln Won in H1 to Surpass 100 Tln Won

Photo : KBS News

The nation's fiscal deficit expanded by over 22 trillion won during the first half of this year, surpassing 100 trillion won.According to the finance ministry on Thursday, the fiscal balance for the January-to-June period posted a deficit of 101-point-nine trillion won, up 22-point-two trillion won from a year earlier.While the government previously forecast the overall deficit for 2022 to reach 110-point-eight trillion won, the cumulative six-month figure has already hit the 100-trillion-won mark.The consolidated fiscal balance, which includes the nation's four major social security contributions, recorded a deficit of 75 trillion won for the year's first half, expanding by 27-point-eight trillion won on-year.Citing a record 62-trillion-won extra budget drawn up to support pandemic-hit business owners and vulnerable groups, the government pledged to take steps through December to ensure the yearly deficit does not exceed its earlier estimate.As of late June, sovereign debt stood at nearly one-point-01 quadrillion won, down eleven-point-two trillion won from a month earlier as the government repaid maturing debt.