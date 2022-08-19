Ministry Asks Court to Consider Diplomatic Efforts on Forced Labor Issue

Photo : YONHAP News

It has been confirmed that the foreign ministry submitted an opinion to the Supreme Court last month requesting it to take into account the government's diplomatic efforts to resolve the compensation issue for Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor.According to a document disclosed by civil activists on Thursday, the foreign ministry stated that the government is continuing close discussions with Japan to promptly find a reasonable solution that suits the common interests of both countries, asking the top court to fully consider this fact in future decisions.The ministry stated that the government is also collecting various opinions by holding a series of public-private consultations with panels consisting of experts from both sides. It added that it has conveyed the collected opinions and the plaintiff's stance to Japan, urging Tokyo’s positive response.Civil activists slammed the move, arguing that the ministry is essentially attempting to obstruct the Supreme Court’s judgment and buy more time while pinning vague and unilateral hopes on Japan.This came as the Supreme Court is set to decide by Friday whether to dismiss an appeal by Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries against the lower court’s decision to have their assets in South Korea liquidated to compensate the victims.The Supreme Court is reviewing a similar case involving Nippon Steel Corporation.The South Korean top court in 2018 ordered the two Japanese companies found guilty of wartime forced labor to compensate surviving Korean victims.