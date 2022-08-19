Finance Ministry: No Plans to Review Privatization of Public Institutions

Photo : KBS

The government said it has not considered privatizing public institutions and has no intention of doing so.At a press briefing on the government's revisions affecting the management of the public sector on Thursday, second vice finance minister Choi Sang-dae expressed his views on state institutions, countering criticism from opponents that sought to link the revisions to privatization.As for lowering the point distribution for the category of social value in management evaluations while raising it for financial performance, the vice minister said the change is meant to strike a balance between the two standards.Choi said the adjustment reflects growing public interest in the efficiency and financial management of public institutions.The government is expected to announce details of the revised point distribution system in late September so that it can be applied when the institutions undergo reviews for their 2022 performance during the first half of 2023.