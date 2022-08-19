Menu Content

Gender Minister: Ministry Must be Abolished but Key Roles Must Continue

Written: 2022-08-18 15:08:28Updated: 2022-08-18 15:19:15

Photo : YONHAP News

Minister of Gender Equality and Family Kim Hyun-sook says that although she firmly believes the ministry must be abolished, its key roles must continue.

The remarks came during the ministry's parliamentary policy briefing before the Gender Equality and Family Committee on Thursday.

When asked why the ministry must be abolished, Kim said that although it has made significant achievements in the past, it has now become difficult to resolve the worsening gender conflict while maintaining the current structure of the ministry.

However, the minister said that even after the ministry is dissolved, there must be a continuation of its essential functions, such as improving the country's Gender Gap Index, supporting women who have left the workforce and helping diverse forms of families.

Kim explained that a special task force was established just one month after President Yoon Suk Yeol's inauguration to strategize the abolishment and reorganization of the ministry, in keeping with the president's campaign pledge.
