Pres. Office Considers Creating Policy Planning Senior Secretary Post

Photo : KBS News

The presidential office said on Thursday that it is reviewing the addition of a senior secretary position to handle policies.Presidential Chief of Staff Kim Dae-ki said in a media briefing that the presidential office is moving in the direction of creating the position of senior secretary for policy and planning.The aide admitted there have been problems in communicating with the public on issues of public livelihood and policy agenda, Kim said the new post will help smooth out interaction and enhance understanding with the public.The move comes after the top office floated a reshuffle plan amid controversies over its personnel and state affairs management.The presidential office, meanwhile, also plans to replace the senior secretary for public relations on Sunday. Former ruling People Power Party Rep. Kim Eun-hye, who served as Yoon's spokesperson when he was president-elect, is reportedly the frontrunner for the position.