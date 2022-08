Photo : YONHAP News

Jeonbuk Motors has advanced to the quarterfinals of the Asian Football Confederation(AFC) Champions League after defeating fellow K-League club Daegu FC 2-1 on Thursday.During the Round of 16 match held at Komaba Stadium in Saitama, Japan, Kim Jin-kyu scored the winner in extra time. Jeonbuk earlier took the lead on Song Min-kyu’s goal in the 46th minute, before Zeca scored the equalizer for Daegu in the 56th minute.It marks the second consecutive year Jeonbuk advanced to the AFC quarterfinals. Jeonbuk won the league in 2006 and 2016.The quarterfinal match will be held on Monday with Jeonbuk’s opponent to be decided on Saturday.