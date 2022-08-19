US Stresses Incrementalism toward N. Korea in Commentary on Yoon's Initiative

Photo : YONHAP News

Washington has positively responded to the idea of incremental approaches toward denuclearizing North Korea as laid out by President Yoon Suk Yeol in his signature ‘bold initiative.’U.S. Department of State spokesperson Ned Price relayed the stance in a media briefing on Thursday when asked whether Yoon’s initiative involving possible early sanction relief is viable in the realization of the denuclearization.Price said it will be a welcome first step if the North accepts Seoul’s proposal and expresses its support for denuclearization.While noting the U.S. does not believe the denuclearization goal will be reached in “one fell swoop,” the department spokesperson said it will be a process in which both sides will take incremental steps helpful for moving ahead with the collective goal.Price emphasized that the North should first express its will to engage in dialogue and diplomacy, reiterating that the U.S. is ready to talk with the North.Meanwhile, he said humanitarian assistance for the North is eligible to sanction exemption, an indication that some measures of economic assistance to be carried out under the 'bold initiative' could be possible.