S. Korea Reports Highest Friday COVID-19 Tally in 19 Weeks

Written: 2022-08-19 10:09:54Updated: 2022-08-19 11:16:48

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea added over 130-thousand daily COVID-19 cases, marking the highest level in 19 weeks for a Friday. 

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Friday that 138-thousand-812 infections were reported throughout the previous day, including 465 from abroad, bringing the country's cumulative caseload to slightly over 22 million. 

The daily tally declined by nearly 40-thousand from a day ago but was the highest Friday figure since some 205-thousand cases were registered on April 8. 

The latest tally increased one-point-08 times from a week ago and one-point-23 times from two weeks ago. 

The number of seriously or critically-ill COVID-19 patients rose by 22 from a day ago to 492. 

The occupancy rate of hospital beds for seriously ill COVID-19 patients nationwide also rose to 45-point-seven percent as of 5 p.m. Thursday, up by zero-point-three percentage points from a day earlier. 

Eighty-three more lives were lost to the virus, the most daily deaths in nearly four months. The cumulative death toll now stands at 25-thousand-896, while the fatality rate remains at zero-point-12 percent.
