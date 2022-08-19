Two Senior Gov't Officials Appointed by Previous Gov't to Step down

Photo : YONHAP News

Two senior government officials appointed by the previous government and are currently under pressure from the ruling camp to step down have expressed their intent to resign.An official of the Peaceful Unification Advisory Council appeared before the National Assembly’s Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee on Thursday and confirmed that the council’s executive vice chairperson Lee Seok-kyun offered to quit.Lee, who was appointed last September, apparently tendered his resignation to the presidential office on Thursday with more than one year left in his term.Chairman of the Presidential Committee for Balanced National Development Kim Sa-yeol has also disclosed plans to step down by the end of the month.Lee, Kim and Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission Chairperson Jeon Hyun-heui have all been pressed by the ruling camp to step down.Jeon, for her part, reiterated that she doesn’t intend to resign immediately, citing fears that the commission’s employees may be grilled in a special inspection on the commission conducted by the Board of Audit and Inspection.