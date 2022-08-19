Prosecutors Raid Presidential Archives in Wolsong-1 Shutdown Probe

Photo : KBS News

Prosecutors investigating the former Moon Jae-in administration's alleged manipulation of feasibility documents related to a 2018 decision for an early shutdown of the Wolsong-One nuclear reactor raided Presidential Archives on Friday.The Daejeon District Prosecutors' Office is expected to look for evidence regarding whether the then-presidential office played a role in the decision-making process and whether it unjustly ordered the energy ministry to implement the plan.The raid comes after a civic group filed a complaint against Moon and a number of then-presidential aides in May, accusing the former president of unlawfully deciding to decommission the reactor earlier than planned.Former energy minister Paik Un-gyu and Chae Hee-bong, a former presidential secretary for industrial policy, are currently standing trial on charges of power abuse for obstructing exercise of right and obstruction of business.Prosecutors are reportedly looking into adding the charge of instigating breach of duty against Paik.