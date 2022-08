Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol pledged to guarantee political neutrality within the police force in line with the Constitution and the law.At a graduation ceremony of the Central Police Academy on Friday, Yoon said the state agency needs to regain public trust through systematic reforms, as expected from its increased authority.The president urged the agency to separate from outdated practices and establish an internal management system in a transparent and democratic manner.Yoon's remarks come in the wake of public concerns that the interior ministry's new unit overseeing police operations may infringe upon its neutrality and autonomy.During the ceremony, the president promised to seek ways to improve the working conditions of police officers.