Photo : YONHAP News

Soyang Dam, which helps regulate water levels on the Han River, has closed its floodgates after eight days.K-water, the state water management corporation, ended the dam's water release at 4 p.m. Friday.The waterway opened on August 11 for the first time in two years amid record downpours in the central region. Before the release, the surface of reservoirs had climbed to 189 meters, nearing the limit of 190-point-three.Now the level has receded to 186-point-six meters.Over the past eight days, the dam released 600 tons of water per second down the Han River.Built in 1973, Soyang Dam opened up its ducts 17 times in total so far, last opening up in August 2020.