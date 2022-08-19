Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

FM Park: US Law May Breach FTA, WTO Rules

Written: 2022-08-19 19:07:11Updated: 2022-08-19 19:16:50

FM Park: US Law May Breach FTA, WTO Rules

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Park Jin said Friday the government is talking with Washington to address concerns held by South Korea's auto industry regarding a new U.S. law that excludes Korea-made electric vehicles(EV) from eligibility for state subsidies.

Speaking in a parliament committee meeting, the top diplomat said the Inflation Reduction Act may infringe upon the Korea-U.S. free trade agreement and World Trade Organization regulations. 

He said the government is in the process of conveying these concerns to the U.S. through various channels and will also discuss joint responses with other countries that also export EVs to America.

Park said he will communicate with related agencies and industries to mitigate disadvantages South Korean firms operating in the U.S. may face as a result of the new law.

The National Assembly's foreign affairs committee is also pushing for a resolution underscoring Seoul's concern and urging the government to proactively negotiate with Washington on the issue.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >