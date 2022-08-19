Yoon Calls for Bipartisan Public Consensus on Pension Reforms

Photo : KBS News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has ordered the health ministry to generate public consensus on pension reforms that goes beyond party lines, based on objective data and by gathering wide ranging views.According to his spokesperson Kang In-sun, Yoon gave the directive after receiving a policy briefing from the ministry on Friday.In the briefing led by two vice ministers, as the ministerial seat still remains vacant, the ministry announced plans to actively engage in pension reforms and come up with a blueprint to be submitted to parliament by next year's second half.The ministry also seeks to overhaul health insurance-related expenditures to which President Yoon called for a thorough spending review so that funds can go towards essential medical services and the treatment of critical diseases.He added that welfare is not about winning votes but about caring for the vulnerable strata of society and asked for strong support for the lower income bracket.