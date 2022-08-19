Menu Content

Politics

US Assistant State Secretary to Visit Seoul Next Week

Written: 2022-08-20 11:36:18Updated: 2022-08-20 13:32:00

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs Daniel Kritenbrink will visit South Korea next week.

The State Department said Friday the senior diplomat will travel to Korea and Mongolia from Monday to Saturday.

It said that in Seoul, the assistant secretary will meet with South Korean officials to discuss strengthening the bilateral alliance and cooperation across a wide range of regional and global issues, including the threat posed by North Korea and Russia's unprovoked and brutal war against Ukraine.

The department said that Kritenbrink will also highlight the importance of trilateral cooperation with Japan.

The planned visit comes on the heels of President Yoon Suk Yeol's "audacious initiative" proposed to North Korea, offering economic aid in return for  deneclearization steps, which Pyongyang has already flatly rejected.
