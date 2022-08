Photo : KBS News

The daily COVID-19 caseload dropped by about ten-thousand from the previous day to dip below 130-thousand on Saturday, while the number of deaths has hit the highest level in nearly three months.According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, 129-thousand-411 cases were confirmed throughout Friday including nearly 500 from overseas.The country's cumulative caseload is above 22 million.The number of critically ill hospitalized patients has risen to 511 with 87 percent of them aged 60 and older.Friday reported 84 deaths, the highest tally in 113 days since late April. The overall death toll stands at 25-thousand-980 with the fatality rate at zero-point-12 percent.Over 44 percent of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients are currently occupied.