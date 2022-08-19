Report: N. Korea Has Largest Military Spending in Proportion to GDP

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea had the highest percentage of military spending in proportion to gross domestic product in the world in 2019, according to new U.S. data.The U.S. State Department's 2021 World Military Expenditures and Arms Transfers publication released Friday shows that in 2019, the North spent more than 15 percent of its GDP on military expenses, the highest of the 170 countries surveyed.The department estimates that in dollar terms, the North's military spending would amount to anywhere between four-point-three billion to eleven billion dollars.In 2019, South Korea's military expenditures stood at about 44 to 60 billion dollars, accounting for two-point-six or two-point-seven percent of GDP.Globally, military spending accounted for one-point-seven to two-point-two percent of global GDP that year.By country, the U.S. was the biggest spender militarily at 730 billion dollars, followed by China, Saudi Arabia, India and Russia. South Korea ranked tenth.From 2009 to 2019, the U.S. was the biggest arms exporter and Japan the biggest importer. During the same period, China had the largest number of troops at an annual one-point-94 million. It was trailed by India, the U.S., North Korea and Russia.