Lawmakers Leave for US at Invitation of State Dept.

Photo : YONHAP News

A bipartisan group of lawmakers left for Washington on Saturday at the invitation of the U.S. State Department.During their one-week stay, the delegation will visit the White House, the state and defense departments and U.S. think tanks to hold talks on various issues.The state department had invited lawmakers from both South Korea and Japan, and trilateral talks may also be arranged.In addition to the North Korea issue, discussions could cover a wide range of topics including historical issues between Seoul and Tokyo and the latest U.S. legislation that excludes Korea-made electric vehicles from being eligible for state subsidies.Speaking to Yonhap news agency before departure, the ruling People Power Party's Chung Jin-suk said that lawmakers of the three countries will meet up in Washington to discuss issues of joint interest.He said the delegation will also meet officials from the Brookings Institution and the Center for Strategic and International Studies including Victor Cha, senior vice president for Asia and Korea Chair at CSIS.