Daily COVID-19 Cases Fall to 110,944, First Drop for Sunday Since Summer Wave

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases fell to the 110-thousand range on Sunday, effectively posting the first on-week drop since the latest wave started in early July.According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Sunday, 110-thousand-944 cases were confirmed throughout the previous day, including 396 from overseas.The country's cumulative caseload came to about 22 million-240-thousand.The tally dropped by some 18-thousand from a day ago and about 86-hundred from a week ago. Daily infections had posted a drop from a week ago on Tuesday, but it was right after the extended weekend that included the August 15 Liberation Day.Accordingly, the latest Sunday tally effectively marks the first on-week drop since the omicron-fueled summer wave in early July.The number of critically ill hospitalized patients rose by 20 from a day ago to 531 with 86 percent of them aged 60 and older.Saturday reported 64 deaths, raising the overall death toll to 26-thousand-44 with the fatality rate at zero-point-12 percent.Over 45 percent of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients are currently occupied.