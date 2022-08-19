Menu Content

Written: 2022-08-21 12:30:02Updated: 2022-08-21 14:24:43

Vice Foreign Minister to Visit UN to Brief on Seoul's N. Korea Policy

Photo : YONHAP News

Second Vice Foreign Minister Lee Do-hoon will visit the United Nations headquarters this week to explain the South Korean government's policy on North Korea.

According to the foreign ministry on Sunday, Lee will visit the UN headquarters from Sunday to Thursday for consultation to prepare for high-level sessions of the 77th UN General Assembly set for next month in New York.

The vice minister will also explain the Yoon Suk Yeol government's North Korea policy and hold consultations to facilitate more South Koreans to advance and participate in international organizations.

The ministry said that during the New York trip, Lee will meet with Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu, UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell and United States Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

Lee's visit comes after President Yoon presented the "audacious initiative" in his Liberation Day speech, which calls for denuclearization in exchange for economic assistance.

North Korea rejected the offer, calling it the height of folly and nothing but a copy of the former President Lee Myung-bak government's approach.
