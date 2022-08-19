S. Korea-US Combined Military Drills to Begin Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States will conduct combined military drills dubbed "Ulchi Freedom Shield" (UFS) from Monday through September 1.According to Seoul's defense ministry on Sunday, in the planned exercises, the government and the military will seek to improve its capabilities to execute an all-out war to prepare for provocation by North Korea and a full-scale war by training the pan-government crisis management and assistance procedures for joint operations.The planned UFS exercises consist of two parts – training to repel North Korean attacks and defend the greater Seoul area, as well as the training of counterattack operations to secure the safety of the capital region.The annual Ulchi civil defense exercise will also be conducted at a full-scale level for four days during the period of the joint drills. The exercise is a government-level emergency training exercise that aims to effectively counter national emergencies and protect citizens.This year's exercises will involve diverse outdoor drills and proceed with various real-life scenarios, including attacks on harbors, airports or chip factories.During the training, the allies also plan to conduct a full operational capability (FOC) assessment, the second part of the three-stage verification process to check the South Korean military's readiness to regain wartime operational control.