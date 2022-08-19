N. Korea Touts Completing Nuclear Armament as Kim's Achievement

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has claimed that the country has completed its nuclear armament, touting it as one of the achievements made by its leader Kim Jong-un during his ten years in office.Ruling Workers' Party mouthpiece Rodong Sinmun said on Sunday that North Korea entered the golden age of bolstering its national power in the past decade while Kim was leading the country.The paper praised Kim for completing the nation's nuclear armament in a short period of time, calling it a historic feat that no one can dare to achieve.The paper claimed that Kim also raised the country's status and dignity to the highest level with the achievement.The daily added that Pyongyang's pursuit of both economic development and nuclear armament, which was presented by Kim, is designed to ensure that the country and its people will not be in a subordinate position.It called for faith and loyalty to Kim, saying that the North and its people did not accept any violation of its basic interests and responded sternly when imperialists attempted to destroy North Korea's right to live and develop.