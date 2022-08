Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential security service has decided to enhance the security of former President Moon Jae-in's retirement residence in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province.The service announced the decision in a press release on Sunday, saying that it has extended the security zone for Moon's residence.The existing security zone was limited to the fence of the residence, but it was extended to up to 300 meters from the fenced area.The presidential security service also decided to bolster inspections, traffic controls and safety checks in the extended security zone.The service said that it made the decision in light of the need to beef up security for the former president as knives and dummy guns were found in rallies in front of Moon's residence.It added the revision will take effect from Monday.