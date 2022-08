Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol conducted a partial reshuffle of the presidential office on Sunday.Presidential Chief of Staff Kim Dae-ki announced the appointments in a press briefing on Sunday afternoon at the presidential office in Yongsan.President Yoon named Kim Eun-hye, a former lawmaker of the ruling People Power Party, as new senior secretary for public relations. Kim once served as a spokesperson when Yoon was president-elect.Lee Kwan-sup, vice chairman of the Korea International Trade Association, was appointed to the newly created position of senior presidential secretary for policy and planning.Lim Jong-deuk, a former presidential defense secretary during the Park Geun-hye administration, was named as second deputy national security adviser.