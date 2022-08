Photo : YONHAP News

Former presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung of the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) won a landslide victory in the latest rounds of voting to elect a new party leader.Lee cemented his lead by securing 78-point-35 percent of the votes in the polls held in South Jeolla Province and Gwangju City, while Rep. Park Yong-jin won 21-point-65 percent.Lee also won big in North Jeolla Province on Saturday, garnering 76-point-81 percent of votes. Park received 23-point-19 percent.In the race for the party's supreme council members, Rep. Jung Chung-rae maintained the lead with cumulative votes of 26-point-four percent, trailed by Rep. Ko Min-jung with 23-point-39 percent.The DP plans to hold a national convention on Sunday and elect its new leader by combining the votes of party members and the results of opinion surveys.