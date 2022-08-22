Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Top Diplomat Conveys Concerns over EV Tax Credit During Phone Call with Blinken

Written: 2022-08-22 08:52:48Updated: 2022-08-22 09:27:28

Top Diplomat Conveys Concerns over EV Tax Credit During Phone Call with Blinken

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Park Jin has reportedly conveyed concerns to his American counterpart about a new U.S. law that excludes South Korean automakers from tax breaks. 
 
According to a diplomatic source on Sunday, Minister Park conveyed Seoul's concerns about the law during a phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday.
  
The 430 billion-dollar bill, signed into law by U.S. President Joe Biden last Tuesday, calls for expanding tax subsidies for electric vehicle(EV) buyers, but only for EVs assembled in North America. 
 
Minister Park reportedly told Blinken that the local auto industry is concerned about the law, expressing hope for more flexible implementation. 
 
After the phone talks, Seoul's foreign ministry and the U.S. State Department both issued press releases, but neither mentioned the discussion of the topic. 
 
However, Minister Park told the parliamentary committee on foreign affairs the same day that the local auto industry is worried about the new law, adding he was conveying the concerns to the U.S. through various channels.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >