S. Korea Considers Accepting Japan's Invitation to Naval Event

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea is reportedly considering accepting Japan's invitation to an international naval event set for November.According to the South Korean Navy on Sunday, Japan sent an invitation to South Korea in January to attend an international fleet review to commemorate the 70th founding anniversary of Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force.Japan also proposed holding a joint humanitarian naval search and rescue exercise with South Korea.The Yoon Suk Yeol administration, which is seeking to normalize and improve strained ties with Japan, is reportedly considering accepting the invitation and participating in the rescue exercise.It would mark the first time in seven years for South Korea to attend the naval event.South Korea has not joined Japanese fleet reviews in recent years amid strained ties and negative public sentiment related to Japan's flying of the imperial-era Rising Sun Flag.